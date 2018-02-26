Quantcast

Cuts Coming To Missouri State University

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
From Associated Press -

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Missouri State University plans to raise tuition and fees, reduce spending and eliminate more than 30 positions to make up for an $8 million state funding shortfall.

The Springfield News-Leader reports a preliminary plan presented Friday to the university's Board of Governors says half the anticipated shortfall will be made up by reducing spending. The rest will come from tuition and fee increases.

Most of the 32 positions the university will eliminate are open. Seven are filled but will be notified of the layoffs as early as Monday.

Missouri public colleges and universities face a shortfall next year after Gov. Eric Greitens recommended a budget slashing higher education funding for the third straight year. Some lawmakers hope to restore at least some of the more than $70 million in proposed cuts.

    Nominate Your KS School for a New Fitness Center

    The State of Kansas has been chosen for the 2018 DON'T QUIT! campaign. Three schools that demonstrate leadership in getting and keeping their students fit will be chosen to receive a $100,000 state-of-the art DON'T QUIT! Fitness Center. The nomination process is now open and will run through Friday, April 6th. 

    Murder Charges Filed in OK Shooting

    Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd says first degree murder charges were filed today against 21-year-old Homero Ceballos (Feb 26).

    Champions of Character Meet

    Members of Mosaic of Pittsburg, New Hope Services of Pittsburg and Class LTD will all compete in a "mini-track meet" this Wednesday (Feb 28th).

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.