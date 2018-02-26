Cuts Coming To Missouri State University

From Associated Press -

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Missouri State University plans to raise tuition and fees, reduce spending and eliminate more than 30 positions to make up for an $8 million state funding shortfall.

The Springfield News-Leader reports a preliminary plan presented Friday to the university's Board of Governors says half the anticipated shortfall will be made up by reducing spending. The rest will come from tuition and fee increases.

Most of the 32 positions the university will eliminate are open. Seven are filled but will be notified of the layoffs as early as Monday.

Missouri public colleges and universities face a shortfall next year after Gov. Eric Greitens recommended a budget slashing higher education funding for the third straight year. Some lawmakers hope to restore at least some of the more than $70 million in proposed cuts.