Nominate Your KS School for a New Fitness Center

The State of Kansas has been chosen for the 2018 DON'T QUIT! campaign.

Fitness icon Jake Steinfeld and Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils (NFGFC) is working to end childhood obesity. He's kicked off 2018 by selecting four partner states: Kansas, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah. Three schools in each state that demonstrate leadership in getting and keeping their students fit will be chosen to receive a $100,000 state-of-the art DON'T QUIT! Fitness Center.

The nomination process is now open and will run through Friday, April 6th. Anyone can nominate a school by visiting www.natgovfit.org.

More from the NFGCF:

"Childhood obesity is a serious problem that can follow a child into adulthood. I've declared war on this preventable disease and I'm inspired to see elected leaders like Governor Colyer immediately jump on board to join the battle and welcome us into his state. Every state leader that I've met with recognizes that obesity is neither a democrat nor republican issue, it's a kids issue and all have vowed to do everything possible to help," said Jake Steinfeld. "So far we've delivered DON'T QUIT! Fitness Centers in 24 states and Washington, DC and the response from students, teachers and communities has been unbelievable. Kids are excited about working out and being physically active and, as a result, their academic performance and self-esteem has skyrocketed. Now, Kansas schools have an opportunity to make a change that will have a lasting impact on kids well into their future."

"Encouraging Kansas kids to be active early in their life sets them on a course for a healthy lifestyle," said Governor Jeff Colyer, M.D., "We are excited to be partnering with Jake and his team at NFGFC to give three Kansas schools the opportunity to apply for these new fitness centers. This is a great opportunity to give the gift of fitness to our kids."

The National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils program will make its way into all 50 states in the coming years. Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Amerigroup Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. TuffStuff Fitness International provides all of the fitness equipment, which is manufactured right here in the United States. The Foundation's goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.

"I have witnessed firsthand the positive impact fitness centers have had on students and their communities. When you provide schools with the tools and inspiration, you'll be amazed by the changes that take place," continued Steinfeld. "Our children are our most precious resource and by providing them with a strong foundation in health and fitness, we can feel confident that they'll excel beyond their wildest dreams."

Physical activity and exercise are shown to help prevent and treat more than 40 chronic diseases, enhance individual health and quality of life, and reduce health care costs. In schools, studies show that physical activity improves academic achievement, increases confidence and self-esteem, reduces discipline problems, cuts absenteeism, and fosters better interpersonal relationships.

About The National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils

The National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils (NFGFC) seeks to encourage and reward innovation in the field of youth fitness by awarding fitness centers to schools that use new and unique methods to promote student physical activity and wellness. The NFGFC envisions a fitness center in every school in the U.S., helping to build a nation that—through innovation and a "DON'T QUIT!" attitude—boasts the fittest kids in the world. Since 2012, the NFGFC has delivered fitness centers in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C., Georgia, New Jersey, Delaware, West Virginia, California, New Mexico, Connecticut, Virginia, Illinois, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Ohio, Washington, Wisconsin, Arizona, Maryland, Louisiana, Oregon and Colorado. In 2018, we will gift fitness centers to four more states including Kansas, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.