Joplin Man Named Everyday Hero

Thomas Zeller of Joplin has been named a Red Cross Volunteer Hero. The American Red Cross will recognize him and others at its annual Everyday Heroes Signature Fundraising Event on March 21st. 

American Red Cross of Southern Missouri officials say every day, ordinary people make extraordinary contributions by putting their own needs aside to help others in our community.  Each year, the organization honors those who have made significant and positive differences in their communities and exemplify the Red Cross mission. During this year's luncheon, six extraordinary people will be highlighted for their acts of courage, kindness, and selfless character that have impacted those around us. Organizers say this event enables our communities to honor those ordinary heroes with remarkable stories that exemplify the Red Cross mission.

Red Cross Everyday Heroes from across the Southern Missouri chapter's 29 counties include:

• Detective Matt Farmer, Springfield – First Responder Hero

• Landon Rodgers, Willow Springs – Good Samaritan Hero - Youth

• Cynthia Myler, Lebanon – Good Samaritan Hero - Adult

• Jeremy Garard, Springfield – Military Hero

• Crissy Carsten, Marionville – Community Impact Hero

• Thomas Zeller, Joplin – Red Cross Volunteer Hero

The awards luncheon will take place on March 21st, from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm at the Oasis Convention Center in Springfield with all proceeds from the event going to purchase a new Emergency Response Vehicle for the local Red Cross chapter.

You can purchase individual tickets at http://www.redcross.org/local/missouri/western-missouri/everyday-heroes.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies more than 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or join our blog at redcrosswestmo.com.

