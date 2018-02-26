MSSU Regional History Day - March 2

Regional History Day entries to explore 'Conflict and Compromise'

Joplin, MO – For nearly three decades, the Social Sciences Department at Missouri Southern State University has played host to the annual Region 6 History Day – an opportunity to show off their research within a historical theme.

The 2018 event – to be held Friday, March 2 – will find students considering the theme of "Conflict and Compromise" in History." The broad theme will include entrants tackling topics such as the Civil War, the labor movement and the civil rights struggle, among many others.

More than 140 entries have been received for this year's event from students in area high-schools, junior highs and middle schools. Those entries include papers, exhibits, performances, documentaries and websites.

Students in grades six through eight will compete in the Junior Division; grades nine through 12 in the Senior Division. Judges will include Missouri Southern faculty as well as community volunteers with a special interest in history.

Participating schools include Carthage High School, Carthage Junior High, College Heights Christian School, Joplin East Middle School, Joplin North Middle School, Joplin South Middle School, Joplin High School, Lamar High School, Neosho Christian School, Neosho Junior High, Nevada Middle, Seneca Iva E. Wells Junior High, Southwest (Washburn), Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School and Wheaton High.

Judging will begin at 9 a.m. and will be completed for most categories by noon. The public is invited to view exhibits on display in Connor Ballroom on the third floor of Billingsly Student Center. Performances and documentaries will be presented on the second floor of Webster Hall.

An awards ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. in Webster Hall's Corley Auditorium.

Winners from the contest – one of nine in Missouri – will have the opportunity to compete in the National History Day event on April 28 at the University of Missouri-Columbia. The state winners will advance to the national contest in June in College Park, Md.

