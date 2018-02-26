Quantcast

Girard Public Library Events - March 7 - 28

Girard Public Library Events:

March 7th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am

March 7th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 5-11 at 2:30 pm

March 12th - Community Game Night for All Ages at 5:30 pm

March 12th - Friends of Girard Public Library Meeting at 6:00 pm

March 14th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am

March 14th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 5-11 at 2:30 pm

March 16th - Teen Evening In for Ages 12-18 (Sign up to attend)

March 19th - Genealogy Group at 1:00 pm

March 21st - Building Strong Readers for Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am

March 21st - Building Strong Readers for Ages 5-11 at 2:30 pm

March 26th - Lego Night for All Ages at 5:30 pm

March 28th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am

March 28th - Children’s Movie Afternoon at 2:30 pm

