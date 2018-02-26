JPD Incident Spotlight (2/26)

Incident Spotlight

This morning at 5:17am two of our officers were patrolling together in one car, checking neighborhoods. At Newman and Florida, they saw a male riding a bicycle. They saw him cross the street and ride into on-coming traffic, so they stopped him at Florida and Manitou for the violation. The male initially complied, but then physically resisted arrest when they determined he had warrants. During the struggle, he threw a bag of meth on the ground. He was found to have 7 Joplin Warrants and 6 Carthage Warrants.