JPD Incident Spotlight (2/26)

Incident Spotlight
This morning at 5:17am two of our officers were patrolling together in one car, checking neighborhoods. At Newman and Florida, they saw a male riding a bicycle. They saw him cross the street and ride into on-coming traffic, so they stopped him at Florida and Manitou for the violation. The male initially complied, but then physically resisted arrest when they determined he had warrants. During the struggle, he threw a bag of meth on the ground. He was found to have 7 Joplin Warrants and 6 Carthage Warrants.
Thanks to an anonymous $150,000 donation to Everybody Plays, a group dedicated to enhancing Pittsburg's Schlanger Park, this place to play is about to get some major upgrades.More >>
"We feel very comfortable in saying...two flights to Dallas...and two flights to Chicago...would generate 110, 115 thousand passengers a year."More >>
The State of Kansas has been chosen for the 2018 DON'T QUIT! campaign. Three schools that demonstrate leadership in getting and keeping their students fit will be chosen to receive a $100,000 state-of-the art DON'T QUIT! Fitness Center. The nomination process is now open and will run through Friday, April 6th.More >>
Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd says first degree murder charges were filed today against 21-year-old Homero Ceballos (Feb 26).More >>
Members of Mosaic of Pittsburg, New Hope Services of Pittsburg and Class LTD will all compete in a "mini-track meet" this Wednesday (Feb 28th).More >>
