City of Pittsburg Siren Testing

The City of Pittsburg announces the beginning of its outdoor storm warning siren tests.

The storm sirens will be tested the first Wednesday of each month at noon during the severe weather season of March through October. During the tests, sirens will be sounded twice, the first a continuous tone for storm warnings and the second should be an on/off tone for Civil Emergency.

The testing dates for 2018 are:

• March 7, 2018

• April 4, 2018

• May 9, 2018

• June 6, 2018

• July 11, 2018 (first Wednesday is a holiday)

• August 1, 2018

• September 5, 2018

• October 3, 2018

According to the City, tests will be cancelled if there is actual severe weather (or potential severe weather) happening in the local area to avoid confusion between a test and a real event. 

Officials say the city will have spotters at each of the 13 siren locations, but encourages residents to let the city know if a siren is not working properly.

This audio testing is in addition to the silent weekly testing performed by the City throughout the year to ensure the proper functioning of the siren system. In the event of a real warning, citizens should immediately seek shelter.

Any questions about the storm warning system or severe weather warning may be directed to the Public Utilities Department at (620) 240-5126 or the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700.

