Joplin Traffic Signal Work - KOAM TV 7

The City of Joplin gives a heads up to drivers.

Crews will be doing work on the traffic signals at the intersection of 20th Street and Indiana Avenue starting Wednesday (Feb 28).  They'll be relocating the signals' control cabinet.  The intersection will temporarily turn into a four-way (4-way) stop.  Work is expected to take only one day to finish.  Officials hope the signal will be back in full operation by Thursday morning (March 1).  They urge motorists to use caution in this area and allow extra time for travel in that area.

