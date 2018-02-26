Big Changes Coming to Schlanger Park

"It's our favorite place to come play," said Jessie Hudson.

Jessie is a mother of two who loves bringing her kids to Pittsburg's Schlanger Park.

"It makes me really happy as a mom, that there's a safe and good place for the kids to come and learn and play. And they can just come here and be in their own world and be themselves," said Hudson.

Thanks to an anonymous $150,000 donation to Everybody Plays, a group dedicated to enhancing Schlanger Park, this place to play is about to get some major upgrades.

"This gift will allow us to proceed with the butterfly garden, with the musical component to the playground, and also start work on the shelter house, so we're going to be busy for the next couple of years," said Dave Sorrick, a committee member with Everybody Plays.

"The butterfly garden will actually be starting next month, so Fort Scott Community College will be doing the masonry work, and they will break ground next month," said Kim Vogel, Pittsburg's Parks & Recreation director.

One of Jessie's daughters has autism, and these upcoming park projects are meant to enhance the play experiences of children with special needs.

"That's the purpose of this whole project; to make this inclusive so that people of all generations and all levels of ability and disability, can play together in one space," said Sorrick.

And that's an idea with which Jessie is definitely on board.

"I think it's a fantastic idea. They've been doing so many great things here lately and I think (all the coming features) would be a great place for all kids to come play. Especially kids like Lacie, but I think in general, it will really boost the community," said Jessie.