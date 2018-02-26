Scammers Take Advantage Of Newly Issued Medicare Cards

The federal government is issuing new Medicare cards without Social Security numbers on the back to help prevent fraud. But, that is offering scammers a new opportunity. There have been reports that scammers are calling potential victims, asking if they have received their new Medicare cards. They then offer to track it down by using the victim's old Medicare card number, stealing that information in the process. The new cards will be issued in June. Experts say the best way to protect yourself from fraud is to not give out personal information to anyone except your doctor or someone you know should have it.
Thanks to an anonymous $150,000 donation to Everybody Plays, a group dedicated to enhancing Pittsburg's Schlanger Park, this place to play is about to get some major upgrades.
"We feel very comfortable in saying...two flights to Dallas...and two flights to Chicago...would generate 110, 115 thousand passengers a year."
The State of Kansas has been chosen for the 2018 DON'T QUIT! campaign. Three schools that demonstrate leadership in getting and keeping their students fit will be chosen to receive a $100,000 state-of-the art DON'T QUIT! Fitness Center. The nomination process is now open and will run through Friday, April 6th.
Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd says first degree murder charges were filed today against 21-year-old Homero Ceballos (Feb 26).
Members of Mosaic of Pittsburg, New Hope Services of Pittsburg and Class LTD will all compete in a "mini-track meet" this Wednesday (Feb 28th).
