Scammers Take Advantage Of Newly Issued Medicare Cards

The federal government is issuing new Medicare cards without Social Security numbers on the back to help prevent fraud. But, that is offering scammers a new opportunity. There have been reports that scammers are calling potential victims, asking if they have received their new Medicare cards. They then offer to track it down by using the victim's old Medicare card number, stealing that information in the process. The new cards will be issued in June. Experts say the best way to protect yourself from fraud is to not give out personal information to anyone except your doctor or someone you know should have it.