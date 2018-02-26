Southern's Season Ends in 1st Round of MIAA Tournament

Pitt State's Mikaela Burgess has been named to the All-MIAA first team for the third consecutive season.More >>
Monday night's scoreboard including district tournaments in Missouri, sub-state tournaments in Kansas and MIAA basketball.More >>
The Gorillas finished off the sweep Monday afternoon with an 18-5 blowout against the Tigers.More >>
Adams averaged 25.5 points per game last week, including a season high 30 against Missouri Southern Tuesday.More >>
The Lion women fell to Lindenwood 79-67 to end their season 11-17 overall.More >>
The Pitt State men and women swept the MIAA indoor championships for the second straight year.More >>
Thanks to an anonymous $150,000 donation to Everybody Plays, a group dedicated to enhancing Pittsburg's Schlanger Park, this place to play is about to get some major upgrades.More >>
"We feel very comfortable in saying...two flights to Dallas...and two flights to Chicago...would generate 110, 115 thousand passengers a year."More >>
The State of Kansas has been chosen for the 2018 DON'T QUIT! campaign. Three schools that demonstrate leadership in getting and keeping their students fit will be chosen to receive a $100,000 state-of-the art DON'T QUIT! Fitness Center. The nomination process is now open and will run through Friday, April 6th.More >>
Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd says first degree murder charges were filed today against 21-year-old Homero Ceballos (Feb 26).More >>
Members of Mosaic of Pittsburg, New Hope Services of Pittsburg and Class LTD will all compete in a "mini-track meet" this Wednesday (Feb 28th).More >>
