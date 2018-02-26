Southern's Season Ends in 1st Round of MIAA Tournament

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. – The Missouri Southern women's basketball team fell victim to a hot fourth quarter from visiting Lindenwood and Southern dropped its season finale today inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center, 79-67.



Southern (11-17) was led in scoring by 16 points from Chelsey Henry, while Desirea Buerge and Jenson Maydew scored ten points each. Dru Clark, Julianna Wadsworth and Krista Clark scored nine points each.



LWU (17-12) had three in double-figures, led by 24 points from Lindsay Medlin.



Southern jumped out to a 7-4 lead after a pair of free throws from Henry with 7:35 left in the 1st quarter. A three from Lindenwood tied it at nine and a free throw from Lindenwood made the score 12-9 with 5:58 left in the quarter.



Lindenwood led 16-11 with 3:12 left and 20-15 with 1:27 left, but a bucket from Krista Clark with 1:05 left cut the lead to three (20-17), but a jumper from Lindenwood as time expired made the score 22-17 after one.



A three from Lindenwood at the open of the second quarter put Lindenwood up 25-17, and another the next trip down made the score 28-17 with just more than nine to play. A jumper from Wadsworth on the baseline with 8:45 left in the quarter stopped the run and a pair of freebies from Wadsworth got the Lions back within nine (39-21) with 8:12 left.



A three from Lindenwood made the score 38-25, but back-to-back three's from Wadsworth and Kamiron Luptak got the Lions within seven (38-31) and that proved to be the halftime score.



A three from Henry got the Lions within four (38-34) to start the second half. Lindenwood led by as many as six on multiple occasions, but a quick 4-0 run by Southern to end the quarter, capped by a coast-to-coast bucket from Dru Clark got Southern within one (53-52) after three.



A layup from Henry with 8:44 left in the fourth got Southern within a bucket at 57-55, but Lindenwood went on a 10-2 run to take a 67-57 lead with 5:38 to go. Coming out of the media timeout, however, the Lions went on a 6-0 run to get back within four (67-63) and force a Lindenwood timeout. Lindenwood, however, would close the game on a 12-4 run.



Southern shot 43 percent from the field and 86 percent from the free throw line.



The Lions graduated four seniors: Jasmine Green, Wadsworth, Maydew and Luptak. Southern also had two on the All-MIAA team with Buerge and Henry representing the Green and Gold.