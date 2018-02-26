Quantcast

Southern's Season Ends in 1st Round of MIAA Tournament - KOAM TV 7

Southern's Season Ends in 1st Round of MIAA Tournament

Updated:

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. – The Missouri Southern women's basketball team fell victim to a hot fourth quarter from visiting Lindenwood and Southern dropped its season finale today inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center, 79-67.
 
Southern (11-17) was led in scoring by 16 points from Chelsey Henry, while Desirea Buerge and Jenson Maydew scored ten points each. Dru ClarkJulianna Wadsworth and Krista Clark scored nine points each.
 
LWU (17-12) had three in double-figures, led by 24 points from Lindsay Medlin.
 
Southern jumped out to a 7-4 lead after a pair of free throws from Henry with 7:35 left in the 1st quarter. A three from Lindenwood tied it at nine and a free throw from Lindenwood made the score 12-9 with 5:58 left in the quarter.
 
Lindenwood led 16-11 with 3:12 left and 20-15 with 1:27 left, but a bucket from Krista Clark with 1:05 left cut the lead to three (20-17), but a jumper from Lindenwood as time expired made the score 22-17 after one.
 
A three from Lindenwood at the open of the second quarter put Lindenwood up 25-17, and another the next trip down made the score 28-17 with just more than nine to play. A jumper from Wadsworth on the baseline with 8:45 left in the quarter stopped the run and a pair of freebies from Wadsworth got the Lions back within nine (39-21) with 8:12 left.
 
A three from Lindenwood made the score 38-25, but back-to-back three's from Wadsworth and Kamiron Luptak got the Lions within seven (38-31) and that proved to be the halftime score.
 
A three from Henry got the Lions within four (38-34) to start the second half. Lindenwood led by as many as six on multiple occasions, but a quick 4-0 run by Southern to end the quarter, capped by a coast-to-coast bucket from Dru Clark got Southern within one (53-52) after three.
 
A layup from Henry with 8:44 left in the fourth got Southern within a bucket at 57-55, but Lindenwood went on a 10-2 run to take a 67-57 lead with 5:38 to go. Coming out of the media timeout, however, the Lions went on a 6-0 run to get back within four (67-63) and force a Lindenwood timeout. Lindenwood, however, would close the game on a 12-4 run.
 
Southern shot 43 percent from the field and 86 percent from the free throw line.
 
The Lions graduated four seniors: Jasmine Green, Wadsworth, Maydew and Luptak. Southern also had two on the All-MIAA team with Buerge and Henry representing the Green and Gold.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • McDonald County Jail Anticipating Another Round of Renovations

    McDonald County Jail Anticipating Another Round of Renovations

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:27 PM EST2018-02-27 02:27:21 GMT
    The McDonald County Jail is under renovation. One part is done, and now staff are moving inmates and equipment over to that portion to get work started on the other. County commissioners expect that work to begin tomorrow. Jail staff like Sheriff Hall are going from the at least 10 year old old static security cameras, to new zoom-able and moveable, higher resolution ones to oversee what's going on with inmates. It's making them easier to identify if something like a fight should ha...More >>
    The McDonald County Jail is under renovation. One part is done, and now staff are moving inmates and equipment over to that portion to get work started on the other. County commissioners expect that work to begin tomorrow. Jail staff like Sheriff Hall are going from the at least 10 year old old static security cameras, to new zoom-able and moveable, higher resolution ones to oversee what's going on with inmates. It's making them easier to identify if something like a fight should ha...More >>

  • Big Changes Coming to Schlanger Park

    Big Changes Coming to Schlanger Park

    Monday, February 26 2018 8:50 PM EST2018-02-27 01:50:38 GMT

    Thanks to an anonymous $150,000 donation to Everybody Plays, a group dedicated to enhancing Pittsburg's Schlanger Park, this place to play is about to get some major upgrades.

    More >>

    Thanks to an anonymous $150,000 donation to Everybody Plays, a group dedicated to enhancing Pittsburg's Schlanger Park, this place to play is about to get some major upgrades.

    More >>

  • Third American Airlines Flight Serving Dallas Could Land Future Flights to Chicago

    Third American Airlines Flight Serving Dallas Could Land Future Flights to Chicago

    Monday, February 26 2018 7:39 PM EST2018-02-27 00:39:00 GMT

    "We feel very comfortable in saying...two flights to Dallas...and two flights to Chicago...would generate 110, 115 thousand passengers a year."

    More >>

    "We feel very comfortable in saying...two flights to Dallas...and two flights to Chicago...would generate 110, 115 thousand passengers a year."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.