PSU's Adams Named Player of the Week

Pittsburg State senior Xavier Adams has been named the MIAA men's basketball Player of the Week. Adams had a huge week last week, averaging 25.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game for Pitt State. In the team's 92-88 loss on the road to Missouri Southern, Adams dropped a season high 30 points.

On the week, the senior shot 57% from the field, and 54% from three. The Gorillas will be back on the floor on Tuesday night, hosting Lincoln in the first round of the MIAA conference tournament.