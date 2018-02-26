PSU Sweeps Fort Hays St. in First MIAA Series

Quantcast

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG -- The Pittsburg State University baseball team completed a three-game series sweep of Fort Hays State University Monday (Feb. 26) with an 18-5 victory in the finale.

The Gorillas (9-4, 3-0 MIAA) scored four runs in the first inning, six more in the second and five runs in the third to build a 15-1 margin en route to the run rule victory over the Tigers (7-6, 0-3 MIAA).

Cody White went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and seven RBIs to pace Pitt State's 15-hit attack. Dallas Reed also collected three hits and drove in three runs. Reece Garvie scored three runs and drove in three runs as well.

Brendan Stanek (2-1) earned the win by predetermination. He allowed just three hits and one earned run in three innings of work.

