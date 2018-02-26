Basketball Scoreboard (2/26)

Quantcast

Lindenwood 79 Missouri Southern 67 WBB/MIAA Rd. 1
KC Christian 13 Colgan 60 GBB/Sub-State Rd. 1
Oswego 25 Heritage Christian 38 GBB/Sub-State Rd. 1
Uniontown 41 Yates Center 59 GBB/Sub-State Rd. 1
Maranatha Academy 26 Pleasanton 46 GBB/Sub-State Rd. 1
Central Heights 45 Jayhawk-Linn 58 BBB/Sub-State Rd. 1
Osage City 62 Wellsville 60 OT/BBB/Sub-State Rd. 1
Council Grove 74 Eureka 42 BBB/Sub-State Rd. 1
West Franklin 51 Humboldt 52 BBB/Sub-State Rd. 1
Fredonia 31 Caney Valley 71 BBB/Sub-State Rd. 1
Riverton 72 Erie 70 OT/BBB/Sub-State Rd. 1
Neodesha 51 Northeast 48 BBB/Sub-State Rd. 1
Southeast 41 Cherryvale 60 BBB/Sub-State Rd. 1
Carthage 31 Republic 63 GBB/C5D12 Semi.
Neosho 30 Nixa 47 GBB/C5D12 Semi.
Aurora 61 Monett 55 GBB/C4D10 Semi.
McDonald Co. 37 Cassville 53 GBB/C4D10 Semi.
Fort Hays St. 5 Pittsburg State 18 BSB

