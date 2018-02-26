All-MIAA Women's Basketball Teams Released

The MIAA released its All-Conference teams on Monday afternoon. Pittsburg State senior Mikaela Burgess was named to the All-MIAA first team, averaging 16.8 points per game this season. Her teammate Paige Imhoff was named to the third team, as well as being named to the All-MIAA defensive team.

For Missouri Southern, Webb City native Desirea Buerge was named to the All-MIAA second team.

Chelsey Henry (MSSU) and Madison Northcutt (PSU) earned honorable mention All-MIAA honors.

Click HERE for the complete list of All-MIAA honorees.