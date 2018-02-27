Quantcast

NEO Sweeps Awards at Home Equestrian Show

MIAMI, OKLAHOMA -

The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) Equestrian Team took High-Point Team on both Saturday and Sunday at the NEO A&M Intercollegiate Western Horse Show, held on Feb 17 and 18. The team is ranked number one in the region, with the final show of the season to take place on March 3 and the regional competition will be on March 4 at Missouri State University.

The weekend proved successful for Open Division riders, as Edson Varela claimed High Point Rider and Ashley Aden claimed Reserve High Point Rider on both days. Varela earned his finish through strong Open Division riding and placing first each day, while Aden had strong finishes in the Open Division, but excelled in Reining.

Seven riders qualified for regionals at the event, including Edson Varela, Ashley McLaughlin, Andrea Althoff, Becca Garrett, and Morgan Leeper qualifying on day one and Katie Daniels and Cheyenne Detherow qualifying on day two. This brings the season total regional qualifiers to fourteen. These riders hope to qualify for the semi-final competition, which will be held at Black Hawk College in Galva, Ill.

SATURDAY RESULTS

HIGH POINT TEAM

RESERVE HIGH-POINT

Edson Varela

RESERVE HIGH-POINT

Ashley Aden

BEGINNER
First - Emma Kemp

Second - Hannah Jenkins

Third - Kayla Burns

INTERMEDIATE
First - Sam Clayton

First - Morgan Leeper

Second - Miranda Thibodeau

Second - Cheyenne Detherow

Third - Madison Jernegan

Seventh - Katie Daniels

NOVICE
First - Becca Garrett

Second - Tanner Robertson

Third - Sierra McCullough

Fourth - Abby Hays
 

ADVANCE

First - Andrea Althoff

Second - Rachel Harper

Third - Ashley McLaughlin

OPEN
First - Edson Varela

Second - Carla Carfora

Third - Ashley Aden

Sixth - Trish Meyer

REINING
First - Ashley Aden

Second - Edson Varela

Fourth - Carla Carfora
 

SUNDAY RESULTS

HIGH POINT TEAM

RESERVE HIGH-POINT

Edson Varela

RESERVE HIGH-POINT

Ashley Aden

BEGINNER
First - Hannah Jenkins

Second - Emma Kemp

Third - Kayla Burns

INTERMEDIATE
First - Miranda Thibodeau

First - Sam Clayton

Second - Cheyenne Detherow

Third - Katie Daniels

Fourth - Madison Jernegan

NOVICE
First - Abby Hays

Second - Tanner Robertson

Third - Lyndsey Harvey

Fifth - Kristan Hamilton

Sixth - Sierra McCullough
 

OPEN
First - Edson Varela

Third - Carla Carfora

Fourth - Ashley Aden

Sixth - Trish Meyer

REINING
First - Ashley Aden

Second - Edson Varela

Fifth - Carla Carfora
 

