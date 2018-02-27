How Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Compare with Traditional Incandescents

By replacing your home's five most frequently used light fixtures or bulbs with models that have earned the ENERGY STAR, you can save $75 each year.

Compared to traditional incandescents, energy-efficient lightbulbs such as halogen incandescents, compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs), and light emitting diodes (LEDs) have the following advantages:

Typically use about 25%-80% less energy than traditional incandescents, saving you money

Can last 3-25 times longer.

Today's energy-efficient bulbs are available in the wide range of colors and light levels you've come to expect. While the initial price of energy-efficient bulbs is typically higher than traditional incandescents, newer bulbs cost less to operate, saving you money over the life of the bulb. Many of the newer bulbs last significantly longer than traditional bulbs, so you won't need to replace them as often.

The table below compares a 60 watt (W) traditional incandescent with energy efficient bulbs that provide similar light levels.

