All-MIAA Men's Basketball Teams Released

The MIAA released its All-Conference teams on Tuesday afternoon. 

Missouri Southern senior guard CJ Carr was named to the All-MIAA 1st team, as well as the All-MIAA defensive team. Carr finished 5th in the league in scoring (17.6 ppg) and also led the MIAA in assists (6.1 apg) and steals (2.3 spg).

Carr's teammate, sophomore Elyjah Clark, was named to the All-MIAA second team. Clark led the league in 3-point percentage (46.6%) and finished 7th in the MIAA in scoring (16.9 ppg).

Pittsburg State senior Xavier Adams earned All-MIAA 3rd team honors. Adams has easily been one of the best players in the league this season, finishing 4th in scoring (18.2 ppg) and 7th in rebounding (7.2 rpg). Adams also had the 4th highest field goal percentage in the league, going 53.8 % from the floor this season.

Pitt State's Donovan Franklin and Missouri Southern's Kinzer Lambert earned All-MIAA honorable mention recognition. 

Missouri Southern head coach Jeff Boschee was named the MIAA Coach of the Year after leading the Lions to a 20-8 overall record (15-4 MIAA) and the #2 seed in the MIAA tournament. The Lions will play in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament on Friday in Kansas City.

Click HERE to check out the complete list of All-MIAA honorees.

