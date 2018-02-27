Boschee Named MIAA Coach of the Year

Missouri Southern men's head basketball coach Jeff Boschee has been named the MIAA Coach of the Year.

Boschee led the Lions to a 20-8 overall record, the team's second 20-win season in his four years with the program. The Lions finished 2nd in the MIAA with a 15-4 league record after being picked to finish 6th in the league in the preseason coaches poll.

Among the team's highlights this season, they beat the conference champion Northwest Missouri State Bearcats twice this season, once when Northwest was ranked #1 in the country, and once when the Bearcats were ranked #6. The Lions also beat Central Missouri when they were a top-25 team.

Missouri Southern will be back on the floor on Friday in the quarterfinal round of the MIAA tournament in Kansas City.