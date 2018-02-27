Boschee Named MIAA Coach of the Year

The Gorillas beat Lincoln Tuesday night to move on to the MIAA tournament quarterfinals in Kansas City.More >>
The Gorillas beat Lincoln Tuesday night to move on to the MIAA tournament quarterfinals in Kansas City.More >>
Boschee led the Lions to another 20-win season and the #2 seed in the MIAA tournament.More >>
Boschee led the Lions to another 20-win season and the #2 seed in the MIAA tournament.More >>
Missouri Southern senior CJ Carr was named to the All-MIAA 1st team and the All-MIAA defensive team.More >>
Missouri Southern senior CJ Carr was named to the All-MIAA 1st team and the All-MIAA defensive team.More >>
Pitt State's Mikaela Burgess has been named to the All-MIAA first team for the third consecutive season.More >>
Pitt State's Mikaela Burgess has been named to the All-MIAA first team for the third consecutive season.More >>
Monday night's scoreboard including district tournaments in Missouri, sub-state tournaments in Kansas and MIAA basketball.More >>
Monday night's scoreboard including district tournaments in Missouri, sub-state tournaments in Kansas and MIAA basketball.More >>
The Gorillas finished off the sweep Monday afternoon with an 18-5 blowout against the Tigers.More >>
The Gorillas finished off the sweep Monday afternoon with an 18-5 blowout against the Tigers.More >>
"About a 45 person meeting would be the largest we could handle right now."More >>
"About a 45 person meeting would be the largest we could handle right now."More >>
A counseling specialist wants all schools to have his Mental Health for All Toolkit. Carl Junction schools get help for students from Ozark center professional right in town and every year more kids are needing it.More >>
A counseling specialist wants all schools to have his Mental Health for All Toolkit. Carl Junction schools get help for students from Ozark center professional right in town and every year more kids are needing it.More >>
Thanks to an anonymous $150,000 donation to Everybody Plays, a group dedicated to enhancing Pittsburg's Schlanger Park, this place to play is about to get some major upgrades.More >>
Thanks to an anonymous $150,000 donation to Everybody Plays, a group dedicated to enhancing Pittsburg's Schlanger Park, this place to play is about to get some major upgrades.More >>
"We feel very comfortable in saying...two flights to Dallas...and two flights to Chicago...would generate 110, 115 thousand passengers a year."More >>
"We feel very comfortable in saying...two flights to Dallas...and two flights to Chicago...would generate 110, 115 thousand passengers a year."More >>
The State of Kansas has been chosen for the 2018 DON'T QUIT! campaign. Three schools that demonstrate leadership in getting and keeping their students fit will be chosen to receive a $100,000 state-of-the art DON'T QUIT! Fitness Center. The nomination process is now open and will run through Friday, April 6th.More >>
The State of Kansas has been chosen for the 2018 DON'T QUIT! campaign. Three schools that demonstrate leadership in getting and keeping their students fit will be chosen to receive a $100,000 state-of-the art DON'T QUIT! Fitness Center. The nomination process is now open and will run through Friday, April 6th.More >>