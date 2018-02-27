Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Update

Quantcast

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
From Associate Press -

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma lawmakers are considering regulations on the medical marijuana industry before a statewide vote in June on whether to approve its use.

The Oklahoman reports that the Senate Health and Human Services Committee narrowly approved a bill Monday that would limit how many businesses can be licensed to manufacture and sell medical marijuana. It would also allow the Oklahoma Board of Health to set the price of each dose a patient buys.

Republican Sen. Ervin Yen says the bill could be changed and that it's still "a work in progress."

The bill is opposed by Oklahomans for Health, which collected signatures to place medical marijuana on the ballot. Organizer Chip Paul says doctors should choose who is prescribed cannabis.

