Quantcast

Wind Power-Transmission in Missouri - KOAM TV 7

Wind Power-Transmission in Missouri

Wind Power-Transmission in Missouri

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Connect

From Associated Press -

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri appeals court has revived the potential for a high-voltage power line to carry wind energy from Kansas across Missouri to eastern states.

An appeals panel said Tuesday that the Missouri Public Service Commission incorrectly rejected the power line by Clean Line Energy Partners last August.

The commission had cited as precedent a western district appeals court ruling in a separate case that said utilities must get the consent of counties to string power lines across roads before receiving state approval.

But the eastern district appeals panel said the western district interpreted the law incorrectly. The eastern court said it was sending the Clean Line case to the Supreme Court for a final determination.

At issue is a proposed $2.3 billion project for a 780-mile-long power line.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.