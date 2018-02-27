George Washington Carver honored at Governor's Mansion

Quantcast

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
From Associated Press -

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A portrait of noted scientist and inventor George Washington Carver will grace the walls of the Governor's Mansion in Jefferson City.

Gov. Eric Greitens says the portrait will be installed Tuesday during a Black History Month reception. The governor's office says it is the first time in the state's history that a portrait of a black person will be displayed in the mansion.

The portrait, painted by Missouri artist Joanna Reid, will hang in the mansion's dining room. It will be available for public viewing beginning Wednesday.

Carver was born a slave in Diamond, Missouri, during the Civil War. He became a botanist and teacher at the Tuskegee Institute who is best known for finding hundreds of products derived from the peanut and sweet potatoes.

