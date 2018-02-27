Mental Health Moves to Forefront of School Safety Concerns

"About a 45 person meeting would be the largest we could handle right now."More >>
A counseling specialist wants all schools to have his Mental Health for All Toolkit. Carl Junction schools get help for students from Ozark center professional right in town and every year more kids are needing it.More >>
Thanks to an anonymous $150,000 donation to Everybody Plays, a group dedicated to enhancing Pittsburg's Schlanger Park, this place to play is about to get some major upgrades.More >>
"We feel very comfortable in saying...two flights to Dallas...and two flights to Chicago...would generate 110, 115 thousand passengers a year."More >>
The State of Kansas has been chosen for the 2018 DON'T QUIT! campaign. Three schools that demonstrate leadership in getting and keeping their students fit will be chosen to receive a $100,000 state-of-the art DON'T QUIT! Fitness Center. The nomination process is now open and will run through Friday, April 6th.More >>
A counseling specialist wants all schools to have his Mental Health for All Toolkit. Carl Junction schools get help for students from Ozark center professional right in town and every year more kids are needing it.More >>
Construction is complete on a new business catering to those whose hobby is target shooting.. Centerfire Precision Shooting range held a soft opening this weekend and had steady visitors trying out the indoor range.More >>
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is assisting Commerce, OK police with a fatal shooting.More >>
There's a push throughout all of education to get more students involved in science and math based careers. Thursday, seven hundred students converged on the campus of Pittsburg State University for science day.More >>
People go to college to get an education that will help them land a job ut dressing for the interview doesn't come with the degree. So the Young Professionals Network in Joplin works with Missouri Southern on the ‘Dress to Impress’ event.More >>
It’s a plan that started months ago when the Crawford County sheriff made an offer to the Pittsburg school district of an available school resource officer.More >>
A legislative task force investigates the Kansas Department of Children and Families. The state has more children than ever in state custody. More than seven thousand Kansas kids are in foster care.More >>
Every state has concealed carry weapon laws. But they're not all the same. Legislation that passed the United States House of Representatives is headed to the Senate. It would make one state's permit good in all others.More >>
SkillsUSA club members at Cherokee High school help displaced kids with the B and B Backpack Project.More >>
Harry S. Truman elementary in Webb City is one of only two Missouri schools to win a national award.
