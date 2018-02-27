Quantcast

Joplin Schools Working To Implement Safety Inspections For Baske - KOAM TV 7

Joplin Schools Working To Implement Safety Inspections For Basketball Goals

Updated:

     Part of tonight's meeting-agenda for Joplin School Board members...a nearly $3 million dollar Capital Expenditure request.
     Part of that...inspections for basketball goals.
In March of last year, Joplin High School student Spencer Nicodemus was killed when a basketball goal at Irving Elementary collapsed.
The district immediately had all goals in the district inspected and now, they're wanting to make that a more regular process.
Dr. Kerry Sachetta, Assistant Superintendent of Operations: "We want to make sure every other year that we go through all of our basketball goals in the whole district and just do an independent review of the goals and make sure all of the mechanisms are working properly."
Dr. Sachetta says the inspection process goes beyond just a visual check.
Sachetta: "It's very detailed, they have a checklist of everything they go through from the torque on all the nuts and bolts to making sure that the mechanisms that raise and lower the basketball goals are working properly."
"Now, the inspection process will be every other year, but Dr. Sachetta says they have a plan in place to cover the off years."
Sachetta: "And we have a check off system along with that, so anything that would give us cause, or pause, to be concerned, in those off years, then we'll contact the manufacturer to get a certified rep down here to fix those."
Sachetta wants to reassure parents and students that any issues that arise, the district will address.
Sachetta: "We feel very comfortable with the inspectors and we know they take their job very seriously and that's what we want them to do and we will take their recommendations too."
     The next step.
     The bid process to select an official inspection firm.
 

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Chris Warner
Reporter

A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..

Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.

Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com

  • Chris WarnerMore>>

  • Joplin Schools Working To Implement Safety Inspections For Basketball Goals

    Joplin Schools Working To Implement Safety Inspections For Basketball Goals

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 9:46 PM EST2018-02-28 02:46:34 GMT

         Part of tonight's meeting-agenda for Joplin School Board members...a nearly $3 million dollar Capital Expenditure request.      Part of that...inspections for basketball goals. In March of last year, Joplin High School student Spencer Nicodemus was killed when a basketball goal at Irving Elementary collapsed.

    More >>

         Part of tonight's meeting-agenda for Joplin School Board members...a nearly $3 million dollar Capital Expenditure request.      Part of that...inspections for basketball goals. In March of last year, Joplin High School student Spencer Nicodemus was killed when a basketball goal at Irving Elementary collapsed.

    More >>

  • Exclusive: Reverend Phil McClendon Shares His Personal Connection With Reverend Billy Graham

    Exclusive: Reverend Phil McClendon Shares His Personal Connection With Reverend Billy Graham

    Thursday, February 22 2018 1:40 PM EST2018-02-22 18:40:11 GMT

         The man considered to be the world's best-known evangelist...the Reverend Billy Graham...died this morning at the age of 99.      He reached millions of people through his crusades.      And one of his crusaders...is a long-time Joplin preacher. Reverend Phil McClendon met Reverend Billy Graham at a crusade back in 1973.

    More >>

         The man considered to be the world's best-known evangelist...the Reverend Billy Graham...died this morning at the age of 99.      He reached millions of people through his crusades.      And one of his crusaders...is a long-time Joplin preacher. Reverend Phil McClendon met Reverend Billy Graham at a crusade back in 1973.

    More >>

  • Missouri Law Maker Looking To Eliminate Vehicle Safety Inspections

    Missouri Law Maker Looking To Eliminate Vehicle Safety Inspections

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 9:01 PM EST2018-02-21 02:01:59 GMT

         A Missouri lawmaker is pushing to remove vehicle inspections across the state.      But not everyone is on board. Representative J. Eggleston proposed House Bill 1444 which would eliminate the need for safety inspections in Missouri.

    More >>

         A Missouri lawmaker is pushing to remove vehicle inspections across the state.      But not everyone is on board. Representative J. Eggleston proposed House Bill 1444 which would eliminate the need for safety inspections in Missouri.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.