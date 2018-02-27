Joplin Schools Working To Implement Safety Inspections For Basketball Goals

Part of tonight's meeting-agenda for Joplin School Board members...a nearly $3 million dollar Capital Expenditure request.

Part of that...inspections for basketball goals.

In March of last year, Joplin High School student Spencer Nicodemus was killed when a basketball goal at Irving Elementary collapsed.

The district immediately had all goals in the district inspected and now, they're wanting to make that a more regular process.

Dr. Kerry Sachetta, Assistant Superintendent of Operations: "We want to make sure every other year that we go through all of our basketball goals in the whole district and just do an independent review of the goals and make sure all of the mechanisms are working properly."

Dr. Sachetta says the inspection process goes beyond just a visual check.

Sachetta: "It's very detailed, they have a checklist of everything they go through from the torque on all the nuts and bolts to making sure that the mechanisms that raise and lower the basketball goals are working properly."

"Now, the inspection process will be every other year, but Dr. Sachetta says they have a plan in place to cover the off years."

Sachetta: "And we have a check off system along with that, so anything that would give us cause, or pause, to be concerned, in those off years, then we'll contact the manufacturer to get a certified rep down here to fix those."

Sachetta wants to reassure parents and students that any issues that arise, the district will address.

Sachetta: "We feel very comfortable with the inspectors and we know they take their job very seriously and that's what we want them to do and we will take their recommendations too."

The next step.

The bid process to select an official inspection firm.

