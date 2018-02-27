Joplin Schools Working To Implement Safety Inspections For Basketball Goals

Chris Warner Reporter
A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..
Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.
Part of tonight's meeting-agenda for Joplin School Board members...a nearly $3 million dollar Capital Expenditure request. Part of that...inspections for basketball goals. In March of last year, Joplin High School student Spencer Nicodemus was killed when a basketball goal at Irving Elementary collapsed.More >>
The man considered to be the world's best-known evangelist...the Reverend Billy Graham...died this morning at the age of 99. He reached millions of people through his crusades. And one of his crusaders...is a long-time Joplin preacher. Reverend Phil McClendon met Reverend Billy Graham at a crusade back in 1973.More >>
A Missouri lawmaker is pushing to remove vehicle inspections across the state. But not everyone is on board. Representative J. Eggleston proposed House Bill 1444 which would eliminate the need for safety inspections in Missouri.More >>
Journey Church in Joplin is beginning the process of converting a once overgrown field...into something for its neighbors. A "Growing Hope Garden". For the last five years, Journey Church at 4th and McKinley has had this plot of land. They didn't have any idea what to do with it, until now.More >>
Twenty different teams flocked to Chanute to play pool. Many of us are aware of the unique abilities of service dogs. Robin Shipley: "They can do CPR, they can dial 911. But, for some, those service dogs do a lot more.More >>
A Yates Center woman says she's being ordered out of her apartment for voicing her concerns about safety issues. Cheryl Berry says she moved into the Woodson Senior Residences in August of last year.More >>
We told you last night about the discussions held by city council members in Joplin regarding a new pay plan for city employees. It's one that didn't sit well with everyone. At least at first. When asked about budgeting for raises City Finance Director Leslie Haase made a presentation to council, stating the city just doesn't have the money for pay increases for police and fire, or any other department.More >>
A work session tonight, for Joplin City Council. One of the items on the agenda, a new pay plan for city employees...which, of course, includes police officers and firefighters. The proposed plan returns the city to a "step" program, with each "step" being a different level for a certain position - and a pay level established for each step.More >>
It's a move that's designed to adhere to new regulations and save money. Empire District Electric wants to implement wind turbines and close its plant in Asbury...something that's been in the works since last year. Tonight..the company held a public hearing. The meeting was packed - around 150 residents and city leaders came to express their concerns and support of the project.More >>
