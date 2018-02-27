PSU Advances to Kansas City

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG -- The Pittsburg State University men's basketball team withstood a second-half comeback bid by Lincoln University to post an 81-60 victory over the Blue Tigers in the first round of the 2018 MIAA Tournament Tuesday (Feb. 27) at John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court.



The Gorillas (17-12), the tournament's No. 8 seed, advance to the quarterfinals Friday (Mar. 2) at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo., where they will face top-seeded Northwest Missouri State University at 6 p.m. (CST).



Donovan Franklin scored 11 of his game-high 17 points in the second half to lead five Pitt State players in double figures. Grant Lozoya added 15 points for Pitt State, while Demetrius Levarity (13 points, 11 rebounds) and Xavier Adams (10 points, 11 rebounds) each posted double-doubles. Jaxon Holden also chipped in with 11 points.



The Gorillas shot 56 percent from the field in the second half (14-25) to overcome nine for 28 shooting in the game's first 20 minutes. Pitt State, which limited Lincoln (15-14) to 33.3 percent shooting in the contest (20-60), held a 31-26 advantage at the break.



The Gorillas built a 17-point second-half lead with 14:19 to play in the game, before the Blue Tigers chipped away and eventually got the margin to five, 55-50, with 8:04 to go.



Maurice Mason paced LU with 17 points and six rebounds, while Calvin Chambers finished with 11. Terrance Smith also added 10 points and a team-leading six rebounds.