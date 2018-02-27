New Oklahoma Oil & Gas Regulations Aim To Cut Earthquake Risks

New Oklahoma regulations are intended to reduce the risk of earthquakes caused by the oil and gas and industry.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission announced new protocol Tuesday for operators in the newest and largest areas of oil and gas development, known as SCOOP and STACK in central and southern Oklahoma.

The commission says operators must have access to real-time seismic readings and must take action such as reducing the volume of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, after a magnitude 2.0 earthquake, rather than magnitude 2.5.

Operators must also pause operations for six hours after a 2.5 magnitude quake, rather than a magnitude 3.0 quake.

The new protocol does not address wastewater injection, which is linked to more and stronger earthquakes and has separate requirements for reducing or pausing activity following temblors.

