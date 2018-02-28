Quantcast

Funding Cut For All Oklahoma State Agencies - KOAM TV 7

Funding Cut For All Oklahoma State Agencies

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

    All Oklahoma state agencies, including public schools, will have to deal with a smaller budget for the next four months.
    Late Tuesday, Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin signed a bill that imposes across-the-board budget for the remainder of the fiscal year.
    The bill reduces monthly allocations to all state agencies by about 2 percent  through June 30.
     The cuts will generate about $44.6 million to fund three state agencies that would otherwise run out of money: the Department of Human Services, Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, and the Health Care Authority.
    Republican legislative leaders decided to cut agency budgets after a sweeping package of tax increases failed to pass the House amid bipartisan opposition.
    
 

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.