Quantcast

George Washington Carver Portrait Will Hang In Governor's Mansio - KOAM TV 7

George Washington Carver Portrait Will Hang In Governor's Mansion

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

      A portrait of Diamond Missouri's noted scientist and inventor George Washington Carver will grace the walls of the governor's mansion.
    The portrait, painted by Missouri artist Joanna Reid, will hang in the mansion's dining room and will be available for public viewing starting Wednesday.
    Republican Governor Eric Greitens' said it's the first time in the state's history that a portrait of a black person will be displayed in the mansion, which is in Jefferson City.
    Carver was born a slave in Diamond during the Civil War.
     He became a botanist and teacher at the Tuskegee Institute and is best known for finding hundreds of products derived from the peanut and sweet potatoes.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.