George Washington Carver Portrait Will Hang In Governor's Mansion

A portrait of Diamond Missouri's noted scientist and inventor George Washington Carver will grace the walls of the governor's mansion.

The portrait, painted by Missouri artist Joanna Reid, will hang in the mansion's dining room and will be available for public viewing starting Wednesday.

Republican Governor Eric Greitens' said it's the first time in the state's history that a portrait of a black person will be displayed in the mansion, which is in Jefferson City.

Carver was born a slave in Diamond during the Civil War.

He became a botanist and teacher at the Tuskegee Institute and is best known for finding hundreds of products derived from the peanut and sweet potatoes.