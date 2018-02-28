Quantcast

Body Discovered Near Tahlequah Oklahoma

By Dowe Quick
Law enforcement authorities have launched an investigation following the discovery of a body in northeastern Oklahoma.
    The body was found Tuesday in a creek bed in the area of Rocky Ford State Park near Tahlequah.
    Authorities have not identified the body or released other details. But family members and friends say the body was discovered in an area where a 23-year-old man was reported missing a week ago.
    Sheriff's deputies say they're not sure whether foul play was involved.
    Authorities are investigating how and when the person died.
 

