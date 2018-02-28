Quantcast

Oklahoma Officer Dies Of Injuries From Crash - KOAM TV 7

Oklahoma Officer Dies Of Injuries From Crash

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

   An eastern Oklahoma assistant police chief has died from injuries suffered in a vehicle crash earlier this month.
    The Checotah Police Department says 35-year-old Justin Durrett died at a Tulsa hospital.
    Durrett had suffered multiple neck injuries in the February 11 wreck in Haskell County, Oklahoma.
    The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a preliminary report that Durrett lost control of the pickup for an unknown reason, sending the vehicle off the road. Troopers say Durrett was then ejected as the vehicle rolled over and became trapped underneath the truck until a deputy who pulled over near the crash site discovered him.
    Country music star and Checotah native Carrie Underwood had donated $10,000 to a GoFundMe campaign set up for Durrett shortly after the crash.
 

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.