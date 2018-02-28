Oklahoma Officer Dies Of Injuries From Crash

An eastern Oklahoma assistant police chief has died from injuries suffered in a vehicle crash earlier this month.

The Checotah Police Department says 35-year-old Justin Durrett died at a Tulsa hospital.

Durrett had suffered multiple neck injuries in the February 11 wreck in Haskell County, Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a preliminary report that Durrett lost control of the pickup for an unknown reason, sending the vehicle off the road. Troopers say Durrett was then ejected as the vehicle rolled over and became trapped underneath the truck until a deputy who pulled over near the crash site discovered him.

Country music star and Checotah native Carrie Underwood had donated $10,000 to a GoFundMe campaign set up for Durrett shortly after the crash.

