House Committee Investigating Greitens Could Close Testimony

A Missouri House committee investigating allegations against Governor Eric Greitens could close testimony to the public to protect the identity of some witnesses.

Committee Chairman Jay Barnes filed a resolution Tuesday that would set parameters for the seven-member committee announced Monday.

The panel was formed after Greitens was indicted on an invasion-of-privacy charge for allegedly taking a photo of a partially nude woman in 2015 without her consent and transmitting it to a computer.

The resolution also says the panel could hire independent investigators and special counsel and compel testimony through subpoenas. It would have 40 days to issue a report, but that could be extended.

The legislative panel could determine whether to initiate impeachment proceedings.

