House Committee Investigating Greitens Could Close Testimony

A Missouri House committee investigating allegations against Governor Eric Greitens could close testimony to the public to protect the identity of some witnesses.
Committee Chairman Jay Barnes filed a resolution Tuesday that would set parameters for the seven-member committee announced Monday.
The panel was formed after Greitens was indicted on an invasion-of-privacy charge for allegedly taking a photo of a partially nude woman in 2015 without her consent and transmitting it to a computer.
The resolution also says the panel could hire independent investigators and special counsel and compel testimony through subpoenas. It would have 40 days to issue a report, but that could be extended.
The legislative panel could determine whether to initiate impeachment proceedings.
"About a 45 person meeting would be the largest we could handle right now."More >>
"About a 45 person meeting would be the largest we could handle right now."More >>
A counseling specialist wants all schools to have his Mental Health for All Toolkit. Carl Junction schools get help for students from Ozark center professional right in town and every year more kids are needing it.More >>
A counseling specialist wants all schools to have his Mental Health for All Toolkit. Carl Junction schools get help for students from Ozark center professional right in town and every year more kids are needing it.More >>
Thanks to an anonymous $150,000 donation to Everybody Plays, a group dedicated to enhancing Pittsburg's Schlanger Park, this place to play is about to get some major upgrades.More >>
Thanks to an anonymous $150,000 donation to Everybody Plays, a group dedicated to enhancing Pittsburg's Schlanger Park, this place to play is about to get some major upgrades.More >>
"We feel very comfortable in saying...two flights to Dallas...and two flights to Chicago...would generate 110, 115 thousand passengers a year."More >>
"We feel very comfortable in saying...two flights to Dallas...and two flights to Chicago...would generate 110, 115 thousand passengers a year."More >>
The State of Kansas has been chosen for the 2018 DON'T QUIT! campaign. Three schools that demonstrate leadership in getting and keeping their students fit will be chosen to receive a $100,000 state-of-the art DON'T QUIT! Fitness Center. The nomination process is now open and will run through Friday, April 6th.More >>
The State of Kansas has been chosen for the 2018 DON'T QUIT! campaign. Three schools that demonstrate leadership in getting and keeping their students fit will be chosen to receive a $100,000 state-of-the art DON'T QUIT! Fitness Center. The nomination process is now open and will run through Friday, April 6th.More >>