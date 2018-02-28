Quantcast

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-28

JOHN Q HAMMONS CENTER CLOSED

  • The former John Q. Hammons convention center is closed indefinitely.  It's due to a bankruptcy settlement for John Q Hammons Hotel and Resorts.  The settlement stipulates the company sell a number of hotels, assets and other properties, which includes the property in Joplin.  It's been sold to the New York Investment firm JD holdings.  No word on what's next.

JOPLIN CONSTRUCTION

  • Drivers on Joplin's 20th Street might soon notice some congestion.  Starting tomorrow work will be starting at the intersection of 20th and Indiana.       While that work is completed, the intersection will become a four-way stop.  Crews hope to have everything back to normal by Friday.

BACK TO CLASS

  • Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School head back to classes, two weeks after a gunman killed 17 students and school staff.  Sources tell CBS news the suspected gunman, Nikolas Cruz planned on using a third floor stairwell as a sniper's nest but his bullets did not shatter the hurricane glass.  He had more than 180 rounds left.

SECURITY CLEARANCES

  • CBS news has confirmed, the security clearance for President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has been downgraded.  Kushner will no longer have access to the president's daily briefing.  He's part of a group of roughly three dozen people who learned their access was downgraded following new, tighter security standards implemented by Chief of Staff John Kelly.

  McCracken Announces Retirement from PSU

    Wednesday, February 28 2018
    The Director of University Police and Parking Services at Pittsburg State University is retiring.

  Carl Junction Man Arrested for Kidnapping

    Wednesday, February 28 2018

    A Carl Junction man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping underage girls.

  KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-28

    Wednesday, February 28 2018
