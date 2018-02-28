KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-27

Quantcast

RUSSIAN PROBE

  • Hope Hicks is expected to appear before the House Intelligence Committee today, as part of its Russia probe.  The White House Communications Director will field questions, behind closed doors, about whether anyone in the Trump campaign might have had contacts with Russians.  It's unclear if the white house has placed limitations on the scope of her testimony.

BILLY GRAHAM

  • Mourners continue to pay their respects to the late Reverend Billy Graham.  Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura were among thousands of people who attended Graham's public viewing yesterday in Charlotte.  Graham, who died last week at age 99, will be buried Friday.

CAPITOL IMPROVEMENTS

  • Workers will soon begin renovation at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.  The nearly $29 Million dollar project is expected to start Friday.  Most of the work will involve restoration to the capitol's exterior stone.  It's scheduled to be finished by December 2020.

MCDONALD CO. FLOODING

  • Flooding from over the weekend washed out several McDonald County Bridge approaches.  The high water levels even damaged the guard rail on the bridge on Oscar Tally road in McDonald County.  Crews started grating and repairing washed out roads on Sunday.  The monetary damage on The Oscar Tally bridge has not been determined.

    JOHN Q HAMMONS CENTER CLOSED The former John Q. Hammons convention center is closed indefinitely.  It's due to a bankruptcy settlement for John Q Hammons Hotel and Resorts.  The settlement stipulates the company sell a number of hotels, assets and other properties, which includes the property in Joplin.  It's been sold to the New York Investment firm JD holdings.  No word on what's next. JOPLIN CONSTRUCTION Drivers on Joplin's 20th Street might soon notice ...
    JOHN Q HAMMONS CENTER CLOSED The former John Q. Hammons convention center is closed indefinitely.  It's due to a bankruptcy settlement for John Q Hammons Hotel and Resorts.  The settlement stipulates the company sell a number of hotels, assets and other properties, which includes the property in Joplin.  It's been sold to the New York Investment firm JD holdings.  No word on what's next. JOPLIN CONSTRUCTION Drivers on Joplin's 20th Street might soon notice ...More >>
