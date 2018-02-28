Quantcast

Pet Connection 2-28 (Lil Man & Thelma)

Meet Lil Man and Thelma!  These two cuties are available for adoption today at the Golden Paw Pet Rescue in Joplin

  • Lil Man is a Chihuahua Min Pin mix.  He’s older than he looks and acts.  Definitely a lot of spunk for being 10 to 11 years old!  Lil Man recently underwent a  surgery for a hernia, is neutered, and is up to date on vaccinations.
  • Thelma is a Min Pin Mix as well. She is 1 ½ to 2 years old.  She and her friend Louise were on the run before they came to the shelter, but Louise has since found her forever home.  Thelma was also pregnant when she came in... and her puppies have all found new homes.  Now its Thelma’s turn!  Thelma is now spayed and is also up to date on all her vaccinations.

Hungry?  How about heading to Panda Express between 4:00-8:00pm today?  Tell them you’re supporting Golden Paw and they’ll give 20% of your purchase back to the shelter to help pay for things like Lil Man’s recent surgery.  Here’s a link to Golden Paw’s Facebook site for more details.

