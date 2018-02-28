Pet Connection 2-28 (Lil Man & Thelma)

Meet Lil Man and Thelma! These two cuties are available for adoption today at the Golden Paw Pet Rescue in Joplin
Hungry? How about heading to Panda Express between 4:00-8:00pm today? Tell them you’re supporting Golden Paw and they’ll give 20% of your purchase back to the shelter to help pay for things like Lil Man’s recent surgery. Here’s a link to Golden Paw’s Facebook site for more details.
