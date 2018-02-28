Carl Junction Man Arrested for Kidnapping

Quantcast

Authorities have arrested Nathan R. Belcher for allegedly kidnapping underage girls.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office released information today (Feb 28). They say just before 4:00 a.m. Sunday (Feb 25), a Columbus Police Officer pulled Belcher over for a traffic violation. The 28-year-old Carl Junction resident had two girls, ages 10 and 15, in the car. Authorities say they were not related to Belcher. He was released from the scene of the stop and the officer returned the girls to their parents.

Cherokee County Sheriff's Investigators started looking into the circumstances surrounding how the girls came to be with Belcher early Sunday morning. Authorities say they got an arrest warrant as a result of their investigation. Belcher was arrested Tuesday (Feb 27) at his place of employment. He's being held, pending extradition, without bond in the Jasper County Jail on two counts of Kidnapping and Aggravated Child Endangerment.

"During the course of this ongoing investigation, a search warrant for digital evidence was obtained," stated Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.

"Because this remains an ongoing investigation, I won't go into a lot of specific details about the case. However, I will again stress the importance for parents to evaluate the need for their young children to take their phones to bed with them at night and for parents to know exactly who their children are communicating with online," continued Sheriff Groves.

