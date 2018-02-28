Quantcast

Joplin Little League Sign Ups - March 3 - 5

Joplin Little League will be finishing sign ups for the up coming season with 3 days in person sign ups at Sunny Jim Park.

Saturday March 3, 10-2

Monday March 4, 5-7

Tuesday March 5, 5-7

-Bob Ventura, Vice President, Joplin Little League

