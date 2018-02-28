Joplin Little League Sign Ups - March 3 - 5

Joplin Little League will be finishing sign ups for the up coming season with 3 days in person sign ups at Sunny Jim Park.
Saturday March 3, 10-2
Monday March 4, 5-7
Tuesday March 5, 5-7
-Bob Ventura, Vice President, Joplin Little League
The Director of University Police and Parking Services at Pittsburg State University is retiring.More >>
A Carl Junction man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping underage girls.More >>
"About a 45 person meeting would be the largest we could handle right now."More >>
A counseling specialist wants all schools to have his Mental Health for All Toolkit. Carl Junction schools get help for students from Ozark center professional right in town and every year more kids are needing it.More >>
Crawford County, KS Events for Feb 27 - March 17More >>
