St. Joseph's Catholic Church Spaghetti Feed - March 3

Get ready for the FABULOUS Spaghetti Feed on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at the hall from 5:00-7:30 p.m. You do not want to miss out on this wonderful opportunity to have a great dinner, fantastic dessert, and fellowship!

•Desserts – parishioners, please bring a dessert to the hall on Saturday, March 3, before 5:00 p.m. The hall will be open by 12:00 p.m.

•Donations – if you have something to donate for the prize drawings, please contact Denise Bertoncino (dbertoncino@pittstate.edu) as soon as possible.

Lindsey VanLeeuwen has graciously donated a quilt for the spaghetti feed with all proceeds being donated to the Parish. It is a child size quilt, 50” x

65”. Lindsey will extend the drawing until Easter.

Homemade spaghetti and meatballs, salad, dessert, and drink for $6.00.

