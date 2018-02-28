McCracken Announces Retirement from PSU

The Director of University Police and Parking Services at Pittsburg State University is retiring.

Mike McCracken has been with PSU for more than two decades. His last day will be March 9th. The university will honor his service with a reception on March 15th from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Heritage Room of the Overman Student Center. A special program will be held at 2:00 p.m.

"Throughout Mike's tenure, the challenges facing university law enforcement and security have grown increasing complex," said Steve Erwin, vice president for Student Life. "Mike's experience and vision have allowed Pittsburg State to become a respected leader in campus safety. His outreach efforts strengthened our partnerships with local, regional and national agencies. We're grateful for his years of service and wish him well in retirement."

McCracken was in law enforcement for nearly a decade before coming to PSU in 1997. He worked for the Girard City Police, the Crawford County Sheriff's Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

PSU officials say he quickly moved up the ranks at Pittsburg State with promotions to Sergeant in 2002, and to Captain/Director of the department in 2008. McCracken has worked closely with colleagues to advance law enforcement efforts throughout the Kansas Board of Regents system and the MIAA Conference. He is an active member of the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police, International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators and the Kansas Peace Officers Association. He currently serves as a member of the Kansas All Hazards Incident Management Team, the NCS4 Intercollegiate Advisory Committee, and the Tri-State Major Case Squad.

Jason Kegler, assistant vice president for Student Life, will serve as interim director of the department while the university conducts a regional search to fill the position.