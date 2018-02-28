Commerce Murder Investigation Affidavit

A Probable Cause Affidavit shows more details in a Commerce, OK murder investigation.

21-year-old Homero Ceballos is charged with first degree murder for the shooting death of Jose Gonzales III. According to the document, Ceballos gave a voluntary statement saying he picked up Gonzales from the house he had been staying at in Miami. He said, on the way to his home in Commerce, they had an argument about smoking a joint in his car. Ceballos says it led to Gonzales displaying a small gun and threatening him. They both exited the car. Ceballos says he used an excuse of getting other car keys to go in his home. Ceballos says he went inside, got a gun and went back outside. That's when Ceballos says he told Gonzales he would not be taking Gonzales to Miami and Gonzales needed to leave. He alleges that Gonzales pulled his gun and pointed it at him. Ceballos says he was able to pull his gun first and shoot Gonzales.

Authorities say there were several discrepancies noted during their interview with Ceballos. Click here to read the full affidavit.

Authorities say they recovered bullet casings in the mud near Gonzales's head that appeared to be of a .45 caliber. According to the probable cause, the handgun given to officers and said to have been used in the incident was a Glock 22, .40 Caliber. According to Ceballos, Gonzales pulled a small handgun on him and pointed it at him. Authorities say a small handgun was not located at the scene near Gonzales, however, one was located later by the medical examiner in Gonzales' pant pocket.

Investigators also spoke with Ceballos' father who lived next door and went outside after hearing a pop. Ceballos' sister was called by their mother and arrived and saw Gonzales. The affidavit includes more from them.

