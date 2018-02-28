Lions Club Bean & Soup Feed - March 8

A Probable Cause Affidavit shows more details in a Commerce, OK murder investigation. 21-year-old Homero Ceballos is charged with first degree murder for the shooting death of Jose Gonzales III. According to the document, Ceballos gave a voluntary statement saying he picked up Gonzales from the house he had been staying at in Miami. He said, on the way to his home in Commerce, they had an argument about smoking a joint in his car. Ceballos says it led to Gonzales displaying a small ...

