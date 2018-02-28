Quantcast

MSSU Rock Painting Workshop - March 10 - KOAM TV 7

MSSU Rock Painting Workshop - March 10

Updated:

Rock-painting workshop slated

A family rock-painting workshop will be offered from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 10, at Spiva Art Gallery at Missouri Southern State University.

Open to all ages, participants can put their artistic skills to work turning ordinary rocks into colorful works of art.

Those attending are asked to bring their own rock. However, some will be available to select from, if needed.

Cost is $10 per person.

To RSVP, email Bentley-C@mssu.edu by Friday, March 2.

-WWW.MSSU.EDU-

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Joplin Man Charged, Crashes Stolen Vehicle into House

    Joplin Man Charged, Crashes Stolen Vehicle into House

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 6:54 PM EST2018-02-28 23:54:15 GMT
    23-year-old Dakota Parkhurst is arrested and charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, driving intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance. Joplin Police say they arrived at 1311 North Goetz Blvd for a vehicle crash involving a house.  Authorities say they discovered Parkhurst was Northbound on Goetz, driving a stolen 2010 Ford E-250 Van with a trailer license plate on the rear.  Police say he missed a curve at Goetz and Willow Ln, left the west side o...More >>
    23-year-old Dakota Parkhurst is arrested and charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, driving intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance. Joplin Police say they arrived at 1311 North Goetz Blvd for a vehicle crash involving a house.  Authorities say they discovered Parkhurst was Northbound on Goetz, driving a stolen 2010 Ford E-250 Van with a trailer license plate on the rear.  Police say he missed a curve at Goetz and Willow Ln, left the west side o...More >>

  • Miami School Officials and Teachers React to Another Budget Cut by State: Teacher Walkout Considered

    Miami School Officials and Teachers React to Another Budget Cut by State: Teacher Walkout Considered

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 6:53 PM EST2018-02-28 23:53:45 GMT

    A two percent budget cut impacts Oklahoma school districts already operating lean after cuts last year. No pay raise for teachers could result in a walkout. 

    More >>

    A two percent budget cut impacts Oklahoma school districts already operating lean after cuts last year. No pay raise for teachers could result in a walkout. 

    More >>

  • Kansas Legislators Debate Lowering Consensual Sex Age For Some Teens

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 6:51 PM EST2018-02-28 23:51:18 GMT

    "The majority of the time, hopefully parents know better than the state in how to discipline or handle a situation."

    More >>

    "The majority of the time, hopefully parents know better than the state in how to discipline or handle a situation."

    More >>
    •   

  • Upcoming EventsMore>>

  • IHOP Serves Free Pancakes to Help Local Children - Feb 27

    IHOP Serves Free Pancakes to Help Local Children - Feb 27

    Friday, February 23 2018 4:46 PM EST2018-02-23 21:46:10 GMT
    IHOP® Serves Free Pancakes to Help Local Children National Event Benefits Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®   What:                        IHOP National Pancake Day® to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals   When:                  &...More >>
    IHOP® Serves Free Pancakes to Help Local Children National Event Benefits Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®   What:                        IHOP National Pancake Day® to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals   When:                  &...More >>

  • Girard's 150th Birthday Party - Feb 28

    Girard's 150th Birthday Party - Feb 28

    Monday, February 26 2018 2:02 PM EST2018-02-26 19:02:19 GMT
    1:00 p.m. - Girard's 150th Birthday Party - Community event at the Crawford County Courthouse LawnMore >>
    1:00 p.m. - Girard's 150th Birthday Party - Community event at the Crawford County Courthouse LawnMore >>

  • Girard Public Library February Events

    Girard Public Library February Events

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 6:37 PM EST2018-02-13 23:37:52 GMT
    February 14th - Building Strong Readers Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am February 14th - Building Strong Readers Ages 5-11 at 2:30 pm February 21st - Building Strong Readers Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am February 21st - Building Strong Readers Ages 5-11 at 2:30 pm February 21st - Teen Time Ages 12-18 at 3:30 pm February 26th - Lego Night at 5:30 pm February 28th - Building Strong Readers Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am February 28th - Children's Movie Afternoon at 2:30 pmMore >>
    February 14th - Building Strong Readers Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am February 14th - Building Strong Readers Ages 5-11 at 2:30 pm February 21st - Building Strong Readers Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am February 21st - Building Strong Readers Ages 5-11 at 2:30 pm February 21st - Teen Time Ages 12-18 at 3:30 pm February 26th - Lego Night at 5:30 pm February 28th - Building Strong Readers Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am February 28th - Children's Movie Afternoon at 2:30 pmMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.