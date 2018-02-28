Inter-State Fair Montgomery County - August 14 - 18

Quantcast

SCHEDULE SET FOR ’18 INTER-STATE FAIR

Changes made to keep the tradition going

 

Coffeyville, Kan.  (February 26, 2018)  - The Montgomery County Fair Association has announced the schedule for the 110th annual Inter-State Fair and Rodeo, and there are several changes in the works.

 

This year’s fair and rodeo will be held August 14-18 and will include five days of grandstand entertainment. Grandstand entertainment on Tuesday, August 14 is freestyle motocross. Wednesday, August 15 is the LJ Jenkins Bull Riding; PRCA rodeo is August 16-17 and the fair wraps up with the demo derby on Saturday, August 18.

 

“We are grateful that this event has survived for over 100 years,” said Luke Carr, “and I am honored to be to be president for the 110th edition. Because of the local economy, we felt that eight days was just too much for our community and volunteers. It also puts a financial strain on the organization. Our goal is to sustain the fair and rodeo for the next generation and be able to continue to make improvements to the fairgrounds so that the experience is more enjoyable for the community. The association agreed that these were the most popular events over the last few years, so we came up with a condensed version to showcase them all.”

 

The fair and rodeo is hosting events throughout the year. Last year, the ranch rodeo was held in late September and a figure eight race was held in October. Those events were “so well received, we have decided to add another race this spring,” Carr said.

 

The fair will continue to host the carnival, 4-H, FFA and open exhibits, the livestock shows, vendors and concessionaires.

 

This year’s fun pass will cost $30 (plus a $3 convenience fee) and will be available for purchase online in mid-March. There will not be a one-day fun pass discount sale, as there has been in past years.

 

More information will be available in the coming weeks as the complete schedule is set. Additional information can be found at the fair’s website at www.FairandRodeo.com.

