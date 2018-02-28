Quantcast

Nominate Gold STAR Teachers - KOAM TV 7

Nominate Gold STAR Teachers

Updated:

You can now nominate a teacher for the 2018 Gold STAR Award for Superior Teaching Achievements and Recognition. 

Each year, the Education Committee of the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes the great contributions good teachers make in the lives of our youth and the fostering of future leaders in our communities, state and nation. Chamber officials say most successful people have been strongly influenced by the dedication, wisdom, and enthusiasm of one or more teachers in their lives.  They add that it's for this reason that the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce annually recognizes teachers who exemplify the highest standards of the teaching profession.

A nominee must be a certified teacher, who instructs students on a daily basis. He or she must be teaching during the current school year in a public or private school in the Neosho School District.  The nominee must not be a previous winner of the Gold STAR Award.

A nomination letter should simply state why you feel the teacher should be a candidate for the Gold STAR Award. It might include how the teacher has affected a particular student or situation, the teacher's professionalism, the teacher's ability to instill in his or her students the challenge to do their best and to reach their full potential.

The completed nomination form must be submitted online or mailed to the Chamber no later than Friday, April 13th, 2018. One Elementary Teacher (PK-4), one Middle School Teacher (5-6), one Jr. High Teacher (7-8), and one High School Teacher (9-12) from the Neosho R-5 School District, one teacher from a Private School, and one teacher from Crowder College will be selected for the award.

Nomination forms can be submitted online at www.neoshocc.com, simply click on the link for nomination form or pick up at the Chamber Office.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Joplin Man Charged, Crashes Stolen Vehicle into House

    Joplin Man Charged, Crashes Stolen Vehicle into House

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 6:54 PM EST2018-02-28 23:54:15 GMT
    23-year-old Dakota Parkhurst is arrested and charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, driving intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance. Joplin Police say they arrived at 1311 North Goetz Blvd for a vehicle crash involving a house.  Authorities say they discovered Parkhurst was Northbound on Goetz, driving a stolen 2010 Ford E-250 Van with a trailer license plate on the rear.  Police say he missed a curve at Goetz and Willow Ln, left the west side o...More >>
    23-year-old Dakota Parkhurst is arrested and charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, driving intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance. Joplin Police say they arrived at 1311 North Goetz Blvd for a vehicle crash involving a house.  Authorities say they discovered Parkhurst was Northbound on Goetz, driving a stolen 2010 Ford E-250 Van with a trailer license plate on the rear.  Police say he missed a curve at Goetz and Willow Ln, left the west side o...More >>

  • Miami School Officials and Teachers React to Another Budget Cut by State: Teacher Walkout Considered

    Miami School Officials and Teachers React to Another Budget Cut by State: Teacher Walkout Considered

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 6:53 PM EST2018-02-28 23:53:45 GMT

    A two percent budget cut impacts Oklahoma school districts already operating lean after cuts last year. No pay raise for teachers could result in a walkout. 

    More >>

    A two percent budget cut impacts Oklahoma school districts already operating lean after cuts last year. No pay raise for teachers could result in a walkout. 

    More >>

  • Kansas Legislators Debate Lowering Consensual Sex Age For Some Teens

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 6:51 PM EST2018-02-28 23:51:18 GMT

    "The majority of the time, hopefully parents know better than the state in how to discipline or handle a situation."

    More >>

    "The majority of the time, hopefully parents know better than the state in how to discipline or handle a situation."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.