Nominate Gold STAR Teachers

You can now nominate a teacher for the 2018 Gold STAR Award for Superior Teaching Achievements and Recognition.

Each year, the Education Committee of the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes the great contributions good teachers make in the lives of our youth and the fostering of future leaders in our communities, state and nation. Chamber officials say most successful people have been strongly influenced by the dedication, wisdom, and enthusiasm of one or more teachers in their lives. They add that it's for this reason that the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce annually recognizes teachers who exemplify the highest standards of the teaching profession.

A nominee must be a certified teacher, who instructs students on a daily basis. He or she must be teaching during the current school year in a public or private school in the Neosho School District. The nominee must not be a previous winner of the Gold STAR Award.

A nomination letter should simply state why you feel the teacher should be a candidate for the Gold STAR Award. It might include how the teacher has affected a particular student or situation, the teacher's professionalism, the teacher's ability to instill in his or her students the challenge to do their best and to reach their full potential.

The completed nomination form must be submitted online or mailed to the Chamber no later than Friday, April 13th, 2018. One Elementary Teacher (PK-4), one Middle School Teacher (5-6), one Jr. High Teacher (7-8), and one High School Teacher (9-12) from the Neosho R-5 School District, one teacher from a Private School, and one teacher from Crowder College will be selected for the award.