Quantcast

Joplin Man Charged, Crashes Stolen Vehicle into House - KOAM TV 7

Joplin Man Charged, Crashes Stolen Vehicle into House

Updated:

23-year-old Dakota Parkhurst is arrested and charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, driving intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.

Joplin Police say they arrived at 1311 North Goetz Blvd for a vehicle crash involving a house.  Authorities say they discovered Parkhurst was Northbound on Goetz, driving a stolen 2010 Ford E-250 Van with a trailer license plate on the rear.  Police say he missed a curve at Goetz and Willow Ln, left the west side of the roadway, then went back across the roadway and left it on the east side.  The stolen van then rolled and hit two parked pickup trucks in the driveway of 1311 North Goetz, before spinning around and hitting the south wall a home.  Captain Trevor Duncan says the van caused extensive structural damage to the home, including a partially collapsed wall to the garage.

Police say neighbors who heard the crash tried to assist the driver out of the van. They say the driver hit the driver's window until it broke, crawled out of the driver's window and ran on foot. The neighbors chased Parkhurst on foot about three yards to the north and held him down until officers took him into custody.

There were no injuries in the incident, only major property damage.  Police determined the van to be reported stolen from Aurora, MO.  Parkhurst was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, Careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, expired Missouri Driver's License, tampering with a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance-meth.  Authorities say there could be additional charges filed.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Joplin Man Charged, Crashes Stolen Vehicle into House

    Joplin Man Charged, Crashes Stolen Vehicle into House

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 6:54 PM EST2018-02-28 23:54:15 GMT
    23-year-old Dakota Parkhurst is arrested and charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, driving intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance. Joplin Police say they arrived at 1311 North Goetz Blvd for a vehicle crash involving a house.  Authorities say they discovered Parkhurst was Northbound on Goetz, driving a stolen 2010 Ford E-250 Van with a trailer license plate on the rear.  Police say he missed a curve at Goetz and Willow Ln, left the west side o...More >>
    23-year-old Dakota Parkhurst is arrested and charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, driving intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance. Joplin Police say they arrived at 1311 North Goetz Blvd for a vehicle crash involving a house.  Authorities say they discovered Parkhurst was Northbound on Goetz, driving a stolen 2010 Ford E-250 Van with a trailer license plate on the rear.  Police say he missed a curve at Goetz and Willow Ln, left the west side o...More >>

  • Miami School Officials and Teachers React to Another Budget Cut by State: Teacher Walkout Considered

    Miami School Officials and Teachers React to Another Budget Cut by State: Teacher Walkout Considered

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 6:53 PM EST2018-02-28 23:53:45 GMT

    A two percent budget cut impacts Oklahoma school districts already operating lean after cuts last year. No pay raise for teachers could result in a walkout. 

    More >>

    A two percent budget cut impacts Oklahoma school districts already operating lean after cuts last year. No pay raise for teachers could result in a walkout. 

    More >>

  • Kansas Legislators Debate Lowering Consensual Sex Age For Some Teens

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 6:51 PM EST2018-02-28 23:51:18 GMT

    "The majority of the time, hopefully parents know better than the state in how to discipline or handle a situation."

    More >>

    "The majority of the time, hopefully parents know better than the state in how to discipline or handle a situation."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.