PSU Women, MSSU Men Climb Regional Rankings

The Pittsburg State women and Missouri Southern men continued to climb the regional rankings this week.

In the latest regional rankings released on Tuesday, both teams are now in the top-5 in the Central Region. The Missouri Southern men moved up two spots to #4, while the Gorillas have moved up one spot to #5. The top eight teams from each region after conference tournaments wrap up will advance to the NCAA tournament.

The Missouri Southern men will play in the MIAA quarterfinals on Friday in Kansas City, facing the Fort Hays State Tigers. As for the Pittsburg State women, they'll be facing Washburn in Kansas City on Thursday. The winner of that game will move on to the MIAA semifinals Saturday.

