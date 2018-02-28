PSU Women, MSSU Men Climb Regional Rankings

Both teams are now in the top-5 in the Central Region.More >>
The Gorillas beat Lincoln Tuesday night to move on to the MIAA tournament quarterfinals in Kansas City.More >>
Boschee led the Lions to another 20-win season and the #2 seed in the MIAA tournament.More >>
Missouri Southern senior CJ Carr was named to the All-MIAA 1st team and the All-MIAA defensive team.More >>
Pitt State's Mikaela Burgess has been named to the All-MIAA first team for the third consecutive season.More >>
Monday night's scoreboard including district tournaments in Missouri, sub-state tournaments in Kansas and MIAA basketball.More >>
A two percent budget cut impacts Oklahoma school districts already operating lean after cuts last year. No pay raise for teachers could result in a walkout.More >>
"The majority of the time, hopefully parents know better than the state in how to discipline or handle a situation."More >>
You can now nominate a teacher for the 2018 Gold STAR Award for Superior Teaching Achievements and Recognition. Each year, the Education Committee of the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes the great contributions good teachers make in the lives of our youth and the fostering of future leaders in our communities, state and nation. Chamber officials say most successful people have been strongly influenced by the dedication, wisdom, and enthusiasm of one or more teachers i...More >>
The Director of University Police and Parking Services at Pittsburg State University is retiring.More >>
