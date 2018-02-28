Girard Celebrates it's 150th Birthday In Style

On February 28th, 1868...the City of Girard, Kansas was founded.

Founded...by Dr. Charles Strong.

Who actually named it after his hometown of Girard, Pennsylvania.

Anyway...do the math...and you know that was 150 years ago.

Which meant...150 years later...there was a pretty big birthday party.

If you ever make it to the age of 150, like the City of Girard, you'll be celebrating your

"Ses-qua-cen-cennial, I dunno"

"Sesquentennial?"

"Sesquesentinny"

Or, for those with practice...

"Sesquicentennial."

It's the biggest celebration in the city of Girard - and everyone was invited.

The kindergartners sang a song for Girard.

The older kids put on a play about it's history.

They sang happy birthday...

And wrapped it all up with a powerful drum line performance...

So, what does it take to put on the biggest birthday celebration in Girard?

Nancy Bauer, Sesquicentennial Committee: "It takes a lot of help."

And although everything went off without a hitch, this wasn't exactly as planned.

Bauer: "Ideally we had planned to have our celebration on the square which is kinda where our history is, it's where the deer was shot, it's where Dr. Strong actually founded the town, but this was a fabulous plan b, and they were so gracious to host, and it worked out perfectly."

Plan B, as you may have noticed, involved moving it to the high school gymnasium.

There, everyone got to participate, and while everyone loves a good birthday party, kids, love them, even more.

Emilia: "Yea! I got cupcakes for desert at my school!"

Ryker: "I love Girard's birthday today! It's been pretty fun from today and yesterday."

Gabby: "We had cupcakes, in the cafeteria for lunch."

While the entire celebration only lasted 40 minutes, organizers say everyone today, has memories to share for a lifetime.

Nancy Bauer mentioned the deer shot by Dr. Strong all those years ago.

It led to him claiming the land and naming it "Girard".