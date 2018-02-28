Quantcast

Girard Celebrates it's 150th Birthday In Style - KOAM TV 7

Girard Celebrates it's 150th Birthday In Style

Updated:

     On February 28th, 1868...the City of Girard, Kansas was founded.
     Founded...by  Dr. Charles Strong.
     Who actually named it after his hometown of Girard, Pennsylvania.
     Anyway...do the math...and you know that was 150 years ago.
     Which meant...150 years later...there was a pretty big birthday party.
If you ever make it to the age of 150, like the City of Girard, you'll be celebrating your
"Ses-qua-cen-cennial, I dunno"
"Sesquentennial?"
"Sesquesentinny"
Or, for those with practice...
"Sesquicentennial."
It's the biggest celebration in the city of Girard - and everyone was invited.
The kindergartners sang a song for Girard.
The older kids put on a play about it's history.
They sang happy birthday...
And wrapped it all up with a powerful drum line performance...
So, what does it take to put on the biggest birthday celebration in Girard?
Nancy Bauer, Sesquicentennial Committee: "It takes a lot of help."
And although everything went off without a hitch, this wasn't exactly as planned.
Bauer: "Ideally we had planned to have our celebration on the square which is kinda where our history is, it's where the deer was shot, it's where Dr. Strong actually founded the town, but this was a fabulous plan b, and they were so gracious to host, and it worked out perfectly."
Plan B, as you may have noticed, involved moving it to the high school gymnasium.
There, everyone got to participate, and while everyone loves a good birthday party, kids, love them, even more.
Emilia: "Yea!  I got cupcakes for desert at my school!"
Ryker: "I love Girard's birthday today!  It's been pretty fun from today and yesterday."
Gabby: "We had cupcakes, in the cafeteria for lunch."
While the entire celebration only lasted 40 minutes, organizers say everyone today, has memories to share for a lifetime.
     Nancy Bauer mentioned the deer shot by Dr. Strong all those years ago.
     It led to him claiming the land and naming it "Girard".

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Chris Warner
Reporter

A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..

Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.

Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com

  • Chris WarnerMore>>

  • Girard Celebrates it's 150th Birthday In Style

    Girard Celebrates it's 150th Birthday In Style

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 9:33 PM EST2018-03-01 02:33:24 GMT

         On February 28th, 1868...the City of Girard, Kansas was founded.      Founded...by  Dr. Charles Strong.      Who actually named it after his hometown of Girard, Pennsylvania.      Anyway...do the math...and you know that was 150 years ago.      Which meant...150 years later...there was a pretty big birthday party.

    More >>

         On February 28th, 1868...the City of Girard, Kansas was founded.      Founded...by  Dr. Charles Strong.      Who actually named it after his hometown of Girard, Pennsylvania.      Anyway...do the math...and you know that was 150 years ago.      Which meant...150 years later...there was a pretty big birthday party.

    More >>

  • Joplin Schools Working To Implement Safety Inspections For Basketball Goals

    Joplin Schools Working To Implement Safety Inspections For Basketball Goals

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 9:46 PM EST2018-02-28 02:46:34 GMT

         Part of tonight's meeting-agenda for Joplin School Board members...a nearly $3 million dollar Capital Expenditure request.      Part of that...inspections for basketball goals. In March of last year, Joplin High School student Spencer Nicodemus was killed when a basketball goal at Irving Elementary collapsed.

    More >>

         Part of tonight's meeting-agenda for Joplin School Board members...a nearly $3 million dollar Capital Expenditure request.      Part of that...inspections for basketball goals. In March of last year, Joplin High School student Spencer Nicodemus was killed when a basketball goal at Irving Elementary collapsed.

    More >>

  • Exclusive: Reverend Phil McClendon Shares His Personal Connection With Reverend Billy Graham

    Exclusive: Reverend Phil McClendon Shares His Personal Connection With Reverend Billy Graham

    Thursday, February 22 2018 1:40 PM EST2018-02-22 18:40:11 GMT

         The man considered to be the world's best-known evangelist...the Reverend Billy Graham...died this morning at the age of 99.      He reached millions of people through his crusades.      And one of his crusaders...is a long-time Joplin preacher. Reverend Phil McClendon met Reverend Billy Graham at a crusade back in 1973.

    More >>

         The man considered to be the world's best-known evangelist...the Reverend Billy Graham...died this morning at the age of 99.      He reached millions of people through his crusades.      And one of his crusaders...is a long-time Joplin preacher. Reverend Phil McClendon met Reverend Billy Graham at a crusade back in 1973.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.