Young Entrepreneurs Compete For $1500 Prize

Updated:
RIVERTON, KANSAS -

Some teens in Cherokee County, Kansas presented their business ideas in Riverton today. More than two dozen students from Southeast and Columbus high schools participated in the Youth Entrepreneur Fair. They were all competing for the top prize: $1500 in cash. Organizers hope the event will help students get some early experience in business. 

Janet Miller from the Cherokee County Economic Development Center says, "Not everybody is cut out to work for someone else and some people have their own ideas and want to try their own things. And so I think it gives students an opportunity to be creative and try something on their own."

This year's first place prize went to Live Oriental. Congratulations  to Sarah Clausen, Wyntr Jacobs and Caitlin Low from Southeast High School on your big win.

