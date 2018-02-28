Concealed School Guns Bill Moves To Oklahoma House

Oklahoma lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow public school teachers to carry concealed firearms into their classrooms with less training than what is now required.
The House Public Safety Committee voted 11-5 Wednesday for a bill authorizing school districts to allow for armed school personnel if they have a concealed carry license.
That bill now heads to the full house.
Under a law passed in 2015, districts can allow armed employees in schools, but only if they've completed peace officer training or armed security guard training.
Republican Representative Jeff Coody of Grandfield said many employees don't have the time or resources to complete such training, especially in rural parts of the state.
At least one district, Okay Public Schools in northeast Oklahoma, already allows armed employees.
It approved them in 2015.
