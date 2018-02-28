Quantcast

Used Equipment Accepted For Local Youth Baseball And Softball

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
    Westar Energy is asking for the public's help to make sure southeast Kansas kids have the gear to play baseball this summer.
    The company is teaming up with the "Keepers of the Legend Foundation"  to gather equipment for young baseball and softball players.
    Westar is asking the public for gently used bats, gloves, balls and more.
    Donations are tax-deductible and will all be given to youth leagues throughout Crawford County.

      "Westar employees really are taking our communities to heart", said Westar Energy Business Manager Kari West.  "We saw a need in the community for the non-profit leagues to help find equipment and we were able to partner with the organization and hopefully this will be a successful initiative that we're able to share with the entire county."

     The "Westar Energy" service center in Pittsburg, Kansas is a drop-off location.
        Goods can be dropped off there through Saturday.

FOLLOWING IS A NEWS RELEASE FROM WESTAR ENERGY BUSINESS MANAGER KARI WEST:

Help us Hit a Home Run! Join Westar Energy from today until March 2, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; and Saturday, March 3 from 8:30 a.m. to Noon, at the Pittsburg Westar Service Center, 1909 S. Olive, as we are accepting gently-used baseball and softball equipment for the Keepers of the Legends Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization. The equipment will be collected and re-distributed to local recreation leagues throughout Crawford County. 

According to Philip Hannon, founder of Keepers of the Legends Foundation, www.keepersofthelegends.org, your donations of gently used gloves, bats and other baseball/softball equipment can be your legacy to start a chapter of baseball memories for a local underprivileged child. Keep your equipment playing by giving us your gently used equipment or donate money to give the gift of baseball or softball to a youth player so they can create their legendary stories. 

We are accepting donations of new or gently used:
•    Fielding gloves
•    Bats
•    Catcher's mitts & protective gear
•    Batting helmets
•    Baseballs & softballs
•    Soft cover balls for tee ball
•    Cleats
•    Youth uniform pants (sets of 12 or more white or gray)
•    Youth uniform shirts and hats (sets of 12 or more)
•    Team equipment bags
•    Batting tees
•    Pitching machines

What is the definition of "gently-used"?
'Gently-used' items are those that do not need to be fully refurbished. The best way to think about something being "gently-used" is if you would feel comfortable giving it to a friend or family member. If in doubt, send it anyways.

Who will benefit from our donations?
Gently-used items will be distributed to local and regional youth organizations throughout Southeast Kansas.

Is my donation Tax Deductible?
As a 501(c)3 recognized by the IRS, your donation is tax deductible as allowable by law. If you have questions, contact your tax professional. Donation receipts will be available at the drop-off site. 

Where is the local drop-off site?
Our partners at Westar Energy (Pittsburg Service Center), will serve as the drop off point for your equipment from Monday, February 26 to Saturday, March 3rd. Drop off times Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday, March 3rd from 8:30 a.m. to Noon.

For more information, call Westar Energy at 620-235-2505.


kari.west@WestarEnergy.com
O (620) 235-2503   C (620) 249-6766

