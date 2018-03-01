KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-1

Quantcast

CONSENSUAL SEX

  • Kansas lawmakers debate lowering the age of consent for sex for some teenagers.  Right now in Kansas, it's illegal for anyone under the age of 16 to have sex.  In general, the bill would legalize consensual sex between young teens and lessen the penalties of consensual sex between older teens.  The proposal has been referred to a committee.

STOLEN VAN CRASH

  • Joplin police make an arrest after an apparently stolen van crashed into a house Tuesday night.  According to authorities, the driver took a left turn on North Goetz Boulevard  and his van left the road.  Police arrested 23-year old Dakota Parkhurst following the crash.  He's charged with driving while intoxicated, tampering with a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance.

HOPE HICKS RESIGNS

  • A surprise resignation from the White House.  Communications Director Hope Hicks announced yesterday she will be stepping down from the post.  The announcement came a day after she testified before the House Intelligence Committee, which is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.  Sources say she told the committee her work for the president required her to tell white lies, but she never lied about Russia.

